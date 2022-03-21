Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.95. 1,588,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,208. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

