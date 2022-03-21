ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

