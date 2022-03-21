Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.05. 2,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

