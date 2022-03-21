ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 68.3% Higher This Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $498,076.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

