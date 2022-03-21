Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,414.59

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $435,414.59 and $30,353.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,283.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.60 or 0.07047833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00278686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00807647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00094201 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.53 or 0.00468785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00413094 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,746,939 coins and its circulating supply is 12,702,395 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

