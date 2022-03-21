Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Critical Comparison

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ichor and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.96 $70.90 million $2.45 15.10 Arteris $37.86 million 12.21 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ichor and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.99%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.02%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Ichor.

Summary

Ichor beats Arteris on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

