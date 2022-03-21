Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

AJG stock opened at $167.37 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.