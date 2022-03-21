Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.89 or 0.00080117 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $41.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

