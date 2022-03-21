Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 34,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,255,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,250,000 shares of company stock worth $371,350,000 and sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

