Asset Dedication LLC Buys 4,423 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.