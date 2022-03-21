Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 112,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 415,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

