Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

