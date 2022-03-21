Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in NVIDIA by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $264.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.