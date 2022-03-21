Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,491 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

