Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Athenex in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42).

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Athenex by 126.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 11.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Athenex by 190.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.