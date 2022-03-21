Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Athenex in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42).

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Athenex by 126.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 11.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Athenex by 190.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.