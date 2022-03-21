Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Specifically, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.