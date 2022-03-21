Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Atmos Energy worth $46,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

