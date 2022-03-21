Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 286,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,867,664 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

