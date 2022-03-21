Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

