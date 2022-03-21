Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.39

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $67.22 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.31 or 0.07019143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.37 or 0.99978260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041155 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.