AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,952.75 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,293.05 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,934.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,858.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

