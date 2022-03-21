AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Buys $503,666.94 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AZO traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,938.69. The company had a trading volume of 168,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,934.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,861.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,322.74 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

