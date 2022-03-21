Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

