Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.07.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.