Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

