Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,102,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,726,000 after buying an additional 105,621 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

