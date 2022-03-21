Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.