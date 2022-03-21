Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Stock Price Up 148.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 148.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.31). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)
