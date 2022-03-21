Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $483.33.

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.23 on Monday. Aviva has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

