Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) shot up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.58. 162,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 252,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

