AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AZZ by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AZZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

