B. Riley Comments on Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

AE stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

