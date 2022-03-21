B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GES opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

