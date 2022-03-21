Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €1.40 ($1.54) on Monday, reaching €37.74 ($41.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($46.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

