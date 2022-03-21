BABB (BAX) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

BABB (BAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $178,985.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB (CRYPTO:BAX) is a coin. It launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

