Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Balchem worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

