Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 389,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

