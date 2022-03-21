Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $4.88. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 57.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

