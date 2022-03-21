Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $4.88. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.
The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
