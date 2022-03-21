Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.48

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.48 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 15598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

