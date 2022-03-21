Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

