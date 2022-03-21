Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

