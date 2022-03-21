Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.
Shares of BK stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
