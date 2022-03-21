Bao Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,795.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $61,795.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.