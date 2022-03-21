Barbara Adachi Buys 2,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ORI traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.