Barclays Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €815.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €815.00 ($895.60) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €779.36 ($856.44).

EPA:MC traded up €9.60 ($10.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €639.40 ($702.64). The stock had a trading volume of 880,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €666.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €675.26. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

