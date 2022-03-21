Barclays Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $2.50

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

APLT stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

