Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,758,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $10,132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 234.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 950,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services.

