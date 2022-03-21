Barclays Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $26.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

VOR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

