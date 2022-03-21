Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $130,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,591. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

