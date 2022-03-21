Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

NYSE BBWI opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.