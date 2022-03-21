Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19.
Battle North Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)
